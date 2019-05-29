Zenobia Ann Spears, 68 of King George passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia after a short but valiant battle with cancer. Zenobia worked at Dahlgren for over 40 years, beginning her career with NSWC and though she promised to retire many times, she was still a dedicated, well respected and admired employee of NAVFAC Washington at the time of her passing. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed spending time with her grand-dog Sophie, playing the slots at Charles Town, watching cooking competition shows and keeping up with the Real Housewives. Zenobia was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Jesse Howdershell and fiancé Michael Joseph Wallace. She is survived by her daughter, Michele Spears of King George, her cousins Joanie Shanholtz of Bryans Road, Maryland and Sharon Oliver of Waldorf, Maryland as well as beloved work friends Brenda Bottorf, Michael Chilton, and Doug Price. The family will gather on June 7th from 5:00 7:00 pm to receive friends and celebrate her life at the King George chapel of Storke Funeral Home, 11089 James Madison Parkway. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or The Karen Friedman Memorial Baseball Camp for a Cure (www.kfbaseballforacure.com). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com