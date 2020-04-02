Charles H. "Chuck" Sperry, III, 52, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Chuck was a 1985 graduate of Spotsylvania High School, where he was a standout baseball pitcher, known for a fierce arm and a solid bat. In fact, his bat and glove were good enough that his coach often had him play third base or catcher in the games he didn't pitch. He continued playing ball on a scholarship from Chowan College in North Carolina; then for the semi-pro Fredericksburg Giants; and finally, for the team at Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas, Nevada. Some of the best times of his life were with the boys on the field and the men on the flight line. After his discharge from the United States Air Force, he came back home to Spotsylvania with a wife and newborn daughter, Lauren. When asked what he wanted to name her, his replay was, "Daddy's Little Girl." Once back home, he continued his education and graduated from Mary Washington College (now UMW) with a degree in biology. The two greatest influences in his life were his father and his great uncle, Raymond Anderson. A passion for the outdoors was instilled by his great uncle and he found tremendous joy his entire life in fishing and tying flies, hunting, and camping. One of his proudest moments was when his son, Dean, got his first deer. The second, and undoubtedly, the biggest influence in his life was his father, and namesake. From Little League through college, they spent countless hours on the field and in the backyard, perfecting his pitch and strengthening his swing. After his discharge from the Air Force, they could be found in the garage working on his father's race car or up at Summit Point Raceway for race weekends. Conversations, and a few debates along the way, often centered around WVU (his father's alma mater) sports and politics. They were the best of friends and one another's biggest supporter. He loved the memories we created with our family at West Virginia football games. A three-hour game was always a three-day weekend filled with a tailgating feast and plenty of blue and gold. Chuck was fiercely loyal to his country, his West Virginia heritage, and to his family; and he will be missed so very much. Charles is survived by his parents, Charles H. and Pamela Sperry, Jr; his son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Tiffany Sperry; his grandchildren, Greyson and Arielle; his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Patrick McConnell; one niece, Emily McConnell; and one nephew, Matthew McConnell. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lauren Lynn Sperry. Given the current battle against COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. We will hold a memorial at a time when it is safe to attend. There will be a private burial in Spotsylvania Confederate Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved daughter, Lauren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be mailed to Sperry-Davis VFW Post 9151, PO Box 31, Salem WV 26426. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.