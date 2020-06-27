Ruth Fox Spicer, 82, of Spotsylvania VA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born August 1, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Winston and Lillie Smith of Narrows Virginia and attended Narrows High School graduating in1958. Ruth loved spending time with her family. She also faithfully attending the Church of God of Prophecy for more than 40 years. But the greatest attestment to her faith was the love and acceptance she showed to everyone she met. Ruth is survived by her husband Elmer Spicer, children Sharon and Kevin Martin and Lisa and David Richardson, grandchildren Ryan, Kyle , Erik, Evan, Hunter and Alex, great-grandchildren Kylee, Noah, Eli, Ava, Cian, Skylar and Dylan. She is also survived by her brothers Bobby Smith and Charlie Smith and by her sisters Winnie Martin and Becky Johnston, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00pm Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg with Rev. Wayne Rupe officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. At her families request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to honor the life and memory of Ruth Spicer to www.whiteoakministries.com
