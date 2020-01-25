Mary Audrey Watts Spindle, 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her home. Mary was a talented homemaker. Survivors include her children, Audrey Ann Porter of Las Vegas, NV and Dennis Spindle (Barbara) of Fredericksburg; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clayton Millford Spindle, Sr.; son Clayton Millford "Bub" Spindle, Jr.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
