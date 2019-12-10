Paul Norman Sponseller of Fredericksburg passed away Thursday December 5, 2019. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Sagrario Sponseller; his daughters Ramona Settle (Ernest) and Cristina McCann (Taylor); and his son Daniel. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Carmen McCann, William McCann, Ava Settle, and Danielle Sponseller. Paul was born June 17, 1931 to Ray and Annie Sponseller. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951. He flew 75 combat missions in Korea. He spent four years in a fighter squadron in Zaragoza Spain flying F-86 Saber Jets and F-102 Delta Daggers. It was in Spain that he met and married his wife of over 58 years. In 1967 he was stationed at DaNang's "Rocket City". While there, he flew 147 combat missions in the F-4C Phantom. After Paul retired from the US Air Force he took over his brother Carl's Frozen Custard stand in downtown Fredericksburg Virginia. He owned and operated Carl's for over 30 years. Paul's favorite pastimes included fishing and racing his Porsche. His love of flying included building a GLASAIR two passenger plane. Paul and Sagrario traveled all over the U.S. in this plane. With his wife Sagrario, they built a beautiful family, unforgettable memories and a legacy to carry on. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Paul's name to either the Salvation Army or to the local Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/grva Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com Services for Mr. Sponseller will be held on 12:30pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-12:30pm.