Betty Yvonne Edwards Spoo, 79, of Milton, NC, and formerly of Ruther Glen, VA, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: M. Lorene Codispoti (John), and M. Lynn Nash of Milton; Melanie L. LaPlante of Sarasota, FL; and Marcy L. Childs (William) of Frostburg, MD. Betty Von's remains will be interred in the family plot at Windsor Gardens in Mathews at a later date. She has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Semora Baptist Church, where she was a member (14450 NC-119, Semora, NC 27343).
