Michael R. Sprague, 31, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Michael was a graduate of Colonial Forge High School and volunteered as an EMT in the community. He went on to graduate GCC with an Associate Degree in Nursing (RN). During his childhood, Michael's older brother was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, which fostered the development of an empathetic and compassionate nature in Michael. His nursing career included Pediatric Home Health, Sleep Medicine, and hospital Med/Surg/Cardiac units. Everyone he came in contact with was treated with dignity and respect, and Michael never failed to bring joy and laughter wherever he went. Survivors include his fiancé, Shannon Edwards; parents John and Ginny Sprague; and siblings David and Brandon Sprague. A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the Michael Sprague Memorial fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association, https://www.facebook.com/donate/592247258067047/ Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

