Jacob R. Sprouse, 72, passed away in his home on April 18th surrounded by family. Mr. Sprouse was an alumnus of UVA and spent his life in the service of adoptive and foster families as an advocate, publisher of advocate media, and the founder of American Foster Resources, Inc. He is survived by his son Kendrick and daughter-in-law Tracey, and grandsons Kendrick, Kevin, and Keaton along with their families. There will be an intimate family event, so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to 'Voices for Virginia's Children' at vakids.org.