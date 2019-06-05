Edith May St Dennis, 87, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1932 to Bernard and Enola Karcher in New Orleans, La. Edith graduated from Holy Name Academy and Seamstress School. She was active at Holy Rosary Catholic Church as a member of the Altar Society and the Legion of Mary. In 1957, she married Claude St Dennis and traveled to many duty stations: North Carolina, New Hampshire, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Virginia. She was active in Northern Virginia at St. Joseph Catholic Church, as a member of the Altar Society, CCD teacher, and Meals on Wheels. In Spotsylvania, she was active at St. Matthews Catholic Church with the Altar Society and the Legion of Mary. Edith is survived by her husband of 62 years, Claude. Together they raised five children who survive her, Denise St Dennis, of Fredericksburg, Va., Yvonne Baker (Bryan), of Myrtle Beach, Sc., Renee St Dennis, of Fredericksburg, Va., Stephen St Dennis (Dawn), of Rockledge, Fl., and Therese St Dennis, of Bristow, Va.. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg with a rosary being held at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 8200 Robert E. Lee Dr, Spotsylvania. Interment will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Quantico National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.