Kenneth Haddon Staiger Jr., 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1938, in York, Pa., the son of the late Kenneth Haddon Staiger and Isabella (Szwoyer) Staiger. Kenneth is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Yvonne (Von) Henley Staiger. The pair was inseparable and watching the love and commitment they have shared has been a gift to all who know them. In addition to his wife, Ken is survived by one son, Gregory Staiger and wife, Karin, of Spotsylvania, Va.; and one daughter, Karla Hudson and husband, Michael, of Severn, Md. He has five beloved grandchildren, Kelli Hudson, Elizabeth Martin (Kyle), Sarah Staiger, Lucas Hudson (Melanie), Kathleen Toliver (Roger); five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zoey, Scarlett, Theodore and Guinevere; and his honorary granddaughter, Hayley West. They have all adored his tall tales, games and storytelling throughout the years and will always have precious memories of him. The joy and laughter he brought to their lives is immeasurable. He was one of a kind. Ken is also survived by two sisters, Betty Shearer (Dan) and Barbara Perry (Mac) both residing in South Carolina. He also has a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members, friends and neighbors who will also miss him dearly. Ken graduated from The Williamson School of the Trades in Media, Pa., and served in the United States Army National Guard for six years. He was a long-time employee of Dominion Energy at both the Possum Point and Bath County stations retiring in 1999. He was a member of Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church. Ken, with Von always by his side, was an active volunteer at the Roanoke Presbyterian Community Center (PCC), as well as the Society of St. Andrew and within his church. He enjoyed working on his beautifully landscaped lawn, home improvement projects, reading military history and listening to smooth jazz. Ken was committed to his family and giving back to his community and his legacy of kindness and laughter will continue to shine on through those he loved. Funeral Services will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel on Thursday, January 2, 2020. There will be a brief visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m. A graveside service will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, with a reception to follow at the Campbell Memorial Presbyterian Church in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Society of St. Andrew or The Roanoke Presbyterian Community Center (PCC) or to The Williamson School of the Trades in his honor. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral ServiceVinton Chapel, Vinton, Va., (540) 982-2221. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
