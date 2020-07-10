Margaret A. Stainback, 69 years old, of Stafford County passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. She was an Army veteran who had a passion for photography and worked in the food industry for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed western books and movies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Madison (Bryant Madison Jr.); grandchildren, Bryant, Zoe, and Elizabeth Madison; sister, Susan Stainback; brother, David Stainback (Mary Lou); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private visitation will be held at Covenant Funeral Service of Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held privately at St. William of York Catholic Church and internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
