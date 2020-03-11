James Sterling Stamp, Sr., 90 of Colonial Beach, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Spotsylvania Medical Center. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Owen Magruder Stamp and Bessie Elizabeth Barrett Stamp. James served his country during WWII as a US Army Paratrooper with the 11th Airborne. Following an honorable discharge, James worked as a steamfitter for Local 602, retiring in 1985. In addition to James' parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy of 59 years, his son James Stamp Jr., daughter Karen Poole and son-in-law Carroll Hardesty. Survivors include daughters Helen Marie "Sue" Jagielski (Dave), Sheryl Hardesty, Rebecca Richardson (Johnny, Sr.); grandchildren Steve Tevault, Jr. (Melissa), James Poole (Nicole), Richard Poole (Amanda), Robert Poole (Therese), Annie Poole, Shay Stamp, Christa Canter (Albert), Daniel Hardesty, Johnny Richardson, Jr. (Jennifer), Krystal Shannon (Richard), and Dawn Moss (Andre); and 18 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, March 17 at Storke Funeral Home, King George. The family will receive friends an hour prior. Burial will follow at 2:30pm, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.
