Robert Lee Stanley, 78, began his journey home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Robert had endured many illnesses and struggles over the last decade. He had fought many amazing battles and overcame numerous obstacles in his lifetime. Robert was born on April 12, 1941, in Caroline County. He was the former co-owner of Shannon Airport, and an experienced private pilot. A native of Virginia, he graduated from Spotsylvania High School and attended Strayer Business College in Washington D.C. Robert also served in the United States Army, during the Berlin Crisis of 1961. Aviation was his passion and became his career. Robert enjoyed RV'ing, motorcycles, NASCAR, and was an avid firearms enthusiast. His favorite sports teams were the Washington Redskins, and the Washington Nationals. Robert also loved German Shepherd Dogs. Survivors include his wife, Thelma Toombs Stanley; his grandson Tony McBride (Lillie); his siblings Audrey Eastridge (Kenny), Wanda Green (Buddy), and Steve Stanley (Martha). He also leaves behind two faithful canine companions, Rainy and Angel. He was preceeded in death by his children, SSG Robert "Rob" Stanley, and Sharon S. McBride; and his parents Henry L. Stanley and Grace L. Stanley. A private service will be held for close friends and family. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.