Laura R. Starich, 56, of Summerduck passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Prince William Medical Center. Mrs. Starich was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her animals and gardening but most of all her family. Survivors include her husband, Tom Starich; children Marcus Starich (Christina), Matthew Starich (Tara), and Travis Starich; grandchildren Lillian, Nolan and Brooks; sister Angel Lovejoy; and brother Stephen Harris. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Hendricks; and three brothers, Skip, Bink and Kenny. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal rescue charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.