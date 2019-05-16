Aaron Stecher, 34, of Fredericksburg, died suddenly on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He was born on October 9, 1984 at Potomac Hospital in Prince William county. Aaron loved his children, family, friends, and most of all, Ohio State Football. He had a love for dogs, especially German Shepherds. Aaron was the beloved son of Rodney Stecher (Laura), of Fredericksburg, and Jean Ann Schiller (Marc), of Rhoadesville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his pride and joy, his children, McKenna and Mason Stecher, two sisters, Amanda Short (Tim), and Jennifer Stecher (Luis) all of Fredericksburg; a brother, Triston Schiller, of Rhoadesville; two nieces, Caeley Ann Short and Taryn Stecher; three nephews, Camden and Cason Short, and Tyce Lopez; as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. His family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital, stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com.