Betty Ann Steele Moses, 80, devoted wife, loving mother, adventurous grandmother, and tender great grandmother, entered Heaven at the age of 80 on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Betty was born September 10, 1938, in Alexandria to Vernon Wilson Steele and Mary Gertrude Curtin Deprini. Survivors include her high school sweetheart, Bernard Marion Moses, whom she married on February 10, 1955; they raised three children, Vonnie Hinkle (Kenneth), Bernard Moses Jr. (Justine), and Sherry Darlene Troutman (Richard); she enjoyed each of her 11 grandchildren, Holly Reich (Philip), Karen Merkl (Jamie), Diana Reams (Dan), Kenneth Hinkle Jr. (Stephanie), Robert Hinkle, Marvin Ackerman (Jenna), Lisa Karle (Ricky), Christopher Moses, Nicholas Moses, Michele Loudermilk (Charles), and Amanda Troutman. Betty was thrilled with the blessing of 18 great-grandchildren and called them her treasures. Betty is also survived by a sister, Sherry Marinoff. She was preceded in death by her father, Vernon; her mother, Mary; brothers, Edward, Ronald, and Robert; sisters, Louise, Patricia, and Delores; and great-grandchildren, Samuel and Daniel. Betty was everyone's friend because she loved so many things: cooking, sewing, trains, dollhouses, gardening, birds, travel, missions, and photography. Life was an adventure, but she truly came alive when she studied scripture and shared it with others. Her eyes sparkled and her voice took on a new excitement when she told you of her Lord, Jesus Christ, and all He had done for her. A witness to this love of hers will be held in a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Stafford Crossing Community Church, 1420 Forbes Street, Fredericksburg, VA. Betty loved her church and would be honored with a donation to the Stafford Crossing Community Church Building Fund. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.