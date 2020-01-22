Esther (Irene) Wolfe Stepahin Esther (Irene) Wolfe Stepahin, 87, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Zion United Methodist Church, 8700 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

