Christian Haynes Stephens, 90, of Ruther Glen died Fri. Jan. 17, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Howard L. Stephens. She is survived by 2 sons, William Stephens (Charlotte) and Paul Stephens; a sister, Vera Dawson; a brother, Joseph Haynes; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons, James Wesley, Howard Dennis and Ashley Monroe Stephens. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Mon. Jan. 20, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Tues. Jan. 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Haynes-Hockaday Cemetery, Marye Road, Spotsylvania, VA. Online condolences may be left at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Stephens, Christian
To plant a tree in memory of Christian Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.