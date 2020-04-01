Helen G. Stepp, 85, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Helen was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She moved to the Colonial Beach area in 1989 when she and her husband, Gary Stepp, bought Stepps Harbor View Marina, which they operated as a family business for many years. She loved painting, drawing and sewing for her friends and family. Helen is survived by her son, Bryan Stepp, and his wife, Paula, and her daughter, Valerie Stepp; a brother, Leonidas "Lee" Phillips; three grandchildren, Andrew, Laura and Megan; five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack, Neeson, Mattox, and Scarlett; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Stepp, and her sister, Marguerite Markis. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.