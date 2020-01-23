Marie Elizabeth Stepp, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Lake Ridge. Marie was born July 31,1929 in Olyphant, PA to John and Mary (Spellman) Frickleton. She is survived by her sons, Michael Stepp (Debbie), Kevin Stepp (Wanda), and Sean Stepp (Marianne);her daughters Sharon Stepp (John), Kelly Lee (Richard),and Kathleen Stepp Sperry (Tom); and brother Patrick Frickleton. She is also survived by six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gail Stepp, beloved son Patrick Stepp, sister Jean Atkins, brother John Frickleton and brother Martin Frickleton. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Rd. Triangle. Interment immediately following Mass at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Vitas Hospice, 1604 Spring Hill Road #450, Vienna, VA 22182 in Marie Stepp's name. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
