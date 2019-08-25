Anna Lois Stevens, 88, of Fredericksburg, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Lois was born in Kentucky and moved to Fredericksburg in 1950. She held a job as a telephone switchboard operator in Warrenton. From 1952-1954 she traveled with her parents, Wayne and Rebeca Sesco, on a mission trip to New Zealand to establish a church. Anna attended the Church of God of Prophecy for many years. Later in life, she provided childcare services for prominent families of Springfield and Fredericksburg. Anna was loved and respected by all who knew her. Survivors include her nephews, John Farrar, Bobbie Sesco, and Tony Hunter; and nieces Roxie Ann Jacobson and Maxine Donnachie. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at Stafford Memorial Park. Pastor Wayne Rupe will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 299 White Oak Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.