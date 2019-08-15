Dorothy E. Stevens, 95, of King George died Monday, August 12, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was the widow of William C. Stevens. She was preceded in death by her son, William Meredith Stevens and an infant daughter, Linda Susan Stevens; and two brothers, Andrew and Russell Haynie. Survivors include three grandchildren, Keith Alan Stevens, Tracey Lynn Stevens and Joy Jenkins (William); three great-grandchildren, Valerie Nicole Kelly (Michael), Whitney Meredith Crenshaw (Matthew) and Boyd E. Braden IV; and nine great-great grandchildren, Jordan, Isaiah and Kobe Stevens, Tyler, Lucas, Allissa, Michael and Kaylee Kelly and Landon Crenshaw. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Storke-Nash and Slaw chapel. A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon Mon. Aug. 19, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Sherman Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Historyland Memorial Park, King George, VA. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.