Elizabeth Anne Stewart, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, William "Billy" Oehm and wife, Paula Oehm and Ashley Rakes and husband, Mike Rakes; grandchildren, Ashley Butler and husband Chris Butler, Taylor Oehm and fiancée Gary Woods, Summer Rakes and Chance Rakes; great-grandchildren, Christian Butler and Brooklynn Butler. She retired from Rappahannock Regional Jail in 2003 as an inmate counselor. She loved all animals, going to the beach and eating crabs. She had an amazing green thumb. A visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.

