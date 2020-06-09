Elizabeth Anne Stewart, 79, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She is survived by her children, William "Billy" Oehm and wife, Paula Oehm and Ashley Rakes and husband, Mike Rakes; grandchildren, Ashley Butler and husband Chris Butler, Taylor Oehm and fiancée Gary Woods, Summer Rakes and Chance Rakes; great-grandchildren, Christian Butler and Brooklynn Butler. She retired from Rappahannock Regional Jail in 2003 as an inmate counselor. She loved all animals, going to the beach and eating crabs. She had an amazing green thumb. A visitation will be held from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…