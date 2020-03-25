Larry Stewart, 67, of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on March 19, 2020, at VCU Medical Center. Larry is survived by his sisters, Betty Crump (Reginald), Linda Williams and Hazel Stewart, all of Spotsylvania; his brother Randy Stewart (Nancy) of Grand Junction, Colorado; four nieces, one nephew, one great-nephew, one great-niece and many beloved family members and friends. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, at Sylvannah Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.
