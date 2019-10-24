Jennifer Anne "Jenny" Stone, 47, of Fredericksburg, crossed the veil on Saturday, October 19 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Jenny was a beloved wife, mother, artist, and community leader. Her life was dedicated to her family and to bringing people together and showering them with beautiful food, art, and energy in sacred spaces. Jenny organized and participated in many community celebrations and fundraisers over the years. She welcomed many into her home and provided many with deep enrichment in mind, body, and soul. Jenny will be deeply missed, and yet always with us. Beloved survivors include her husband James Stone; sons Daniel Whitaker and Christian Ortiz; granddaughter Ira Rosemary Whitaker; parents Adrion and Suzanne Whitaker; brother Ron Whitaker; niece Jordan Whitaker; and many, many friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA at www.fredspca.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com