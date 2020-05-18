Troy Stone Sr. Troy Stone Sr., 74, longtime resident of Stafford County, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in New Smyrna, Florida. Troy is survived by his children Desa Stone (Patricia), Troy Stone Jr, and Tammy Stone; his step-children Nita Fritzman and Michael Fritzman; his grandchildren Wade Olson, Natalie Olson, Tyler Stone, Travis Stone, Trevor Stone, Tara Stone, Anthony Cantrell (Brittany), Tabitha Tisdale (Anthony), Tiffany Groves (Steven), Daniel Leake, Bryan Leake, Mason Fritzman, and Hailey Fritzman; his brothers Thermon, Tracy, Thomas, Terry, and Tennis; 8 great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. A virtual memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020. A graveside service and Celebration of Life gathering is tentatively scheduled for July 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Method Boxing and MMA in Stafford, Virginia.

To plant a tree in memory of Troy Stone, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.