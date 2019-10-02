Mary L Stout, age 93, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 29 2019. She was born June 8, 1926 to the late Lee B Schindel and Alice V Phillips in Springfield Virginia. She was raised by her father and Stepmother, Rosie Schindel, along with her 5 sisters and brother; all of whom preceded her in death. She married Ward W Stout in 1958 and was a loving and dedicated wife and mother til his death in 1991. She raised 4 children and 2 step children. 2 of which she is blessed to be joined with in heaven, Michael Pearson and Rosemary Frost. A homemaker, Mary enjoyed crocheting, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and was a devout member of Craig's Baptist Church. She was a passionate dog lover, and throughout her life owned many beloved pets who she cared for like children. Mary leaves to cherish her loving memory her surviving children: William Simek and Regina Clements with husband Robert Clements, her 2 stepchildren: Debra McCoy and John Stout, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.