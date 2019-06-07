Marie Sandra Straub gently slipped away on May 10th, 2019. She departed this life just as she preferred to live it, beside her dedicated husband, surrounded by her loving children, amid her dearest lifelong friends. Though born on August 11th, 1942, Marie did not start counting the years until her senior year of high school in 1961, when she met the man with whom she was destined to share the rest of her life. She and Joseph B. Straub, Sr. were engaged that very summer after graduation, and she married him, the love of her life, the following May. She is survived by her husband Joesph B. Straub, Sr. of Fernandina Beach, Florida; their children, Mary E. Meyer of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Terry L. Smith of Bel Air, Maryland, Diane R. Straub (Joseph B. Straub Jr) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Donald R. Straub (Cindy) of Caroline, Virginia, Stephen M. Straub (Jodi) of Maidens, Virginia, Christopher A. Straub (Anne Carey) of Bumpass, Virginia, and John C. Straub of Fernandina Beach, Florida; their many, many grandchildren and their great-grandchildren. Marie also leaves behind her brothers in law William J. Straub and his wonderful wife, Louise of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Al E. Straub and his wife Mary Jane of Dobbs Ferry, New York. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life 5:00pm on June 15, 2019 at the Amelia Island Golf and Country Club in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Eventually, Marie's remains will be entombed with her husband when he is returned home to her once more, leaving both her earthly and heavenly forms exactly where they are supposed to be, right beside her true love, her eternal partner, forever and ever. MTYLTT. OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS