Lucille Stribling, 85 of Bealeton passed away on Friday May 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends on Friday May 24, 2019 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Grove Baptist Church, 14260 Goldvein Rd., Goldvein, VA 22720. Burial will follow in the Grove Baptist Cemetery. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form or donations to the Lois Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 137, Bealeton, VA 22712 or to the St. Jude Hospital at stjude.org Online condolences may be expressed to the family at Moserfuneralhome.com