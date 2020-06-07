Mildred "Millie" Stroman, 101, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. Small but mighty, Millie lived life on her own terms. She loved gardening, bingo, and going out to eat. She especially enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephews, and the abundance of friends she called family. Millie is best remembered for her endless energy, sassy wit, and ageless wisdom. She always said she lived to be over 100 years old because she had no children, but was instead blessed to be surrogate mother and grandmother to so many. Millie moved to Fredericksburg from Illinois with her husband Billy during World War II and resided on Bunker Hill Street until her passing. After retiring from Mary Washington Hospital, Millie enjoyed volunteering and being a member of numerous organizations in the area including the Fredericksburg Senior Citizens at Dorothy Hart Community Center. Her calendar was always full with social activities. When not on the go, Millie relaxed by crocheting dishcloths by the bin full and giving them away to anyone she came to know. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Stroman. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, Attn: Benefit Oyster Roast, 900 Charlotte Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Online condolence may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com