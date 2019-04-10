Albert Ray Strong, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Strong worked for 25 years on Capitol Hill for the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. He established an electronic voting system for Romania after retirement for USAID. Mr. Strong loved golf, Mississippi State University, but most of all, his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Marie Strong; children Caitlin Strong and Kelly Hash (James); grandchildren Ainslee Hash and James Ray Hash; brothers James Strong (Susan) and Robert Strong (Connie); mother Nelda Strong; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Raiford Strong. A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fredericksburg Rod and Gun Club on Sunday, April 14. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an account set up in his beloved grandchildren's honor, Ainslee and James Hash, at M&T Bank, 2062 Plank Rd. Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.