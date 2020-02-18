Addie L. Strother, 94, of Fredericksburg went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 15, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Addie was born on May 23, 1925 in Caroline County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Strother Sr.; parents, Elizabeth Martin and White Beasley; step-father, Tom Martin; sons, William L. Strother, and Larry Strother; daughter, Betty Frame; siblings, Florence Martin, Ruth Grimes, Pearl Nash, Ursula Taylor, and Clarence Samuels; grandchildren, Roger Allen "Billy" Strother, and Joseph Allen Strother; great-grandchildren, Brandon Luttrell, Logan Strother, and Lance Strother; and great-great-granddaughter, Margo Alice Strother. She is survived by her sons, Eugene C. Strother, Jr. (Frieda), and James Strother (Kelly); her daughter, Linda Patrick (Joe); son-in-law, Paul Frame; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Addie worked many years and retired from the University of Mary Washington. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Addie always expressed how much she loved all her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed a good church service and was a member of the Full Gospel Church. Addie told many about the Lord and she would never hesitate to pray. Her walk with God was evident to all who knew her. Addie resided with her daughter, Betty Frame and son-in-law Paul for 15 years. She passed away at the Bowling Green Nursing Home with her family by her side. Addie's family appreciates all the loving care from hospice and the ones who went the extra mile to take care of her. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mullin & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Mildred Mabe presiding. Interment will follow in Lakewood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Thursday, February 20, 2020
