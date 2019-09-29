Hannah Mae Strother, of Stafford, VA, passed away on September 16. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Rd., Stafford. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m.
Hannah Mae Strother, of Stafford, VA, passed away on September 16. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 414 Decatur Rd., Stafford. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.