Richard George Stroz, age 75, was granted his angel wings on August 24, 2019. Richard was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 12, 1944 to Felix and Veronica Stroz. Survived by his loving wife, Mary (Tiny) Lee Stroz, daughter Debra Ann Stroz-Harris, son-in-law, Fred Harris, granddaughter, Bethany Jane Harris, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. As a Godly man, he was devoted to his faith and family. He loved the beach, NY Yankees, Philadelphia Eagles, dance parties with his girls to one of their favorites, "Sherry Baby", Carl's Ice Cream, Dump Runs, spending time on his porch reading his Bible and drinking coffee. His final days were spent surrounded by family and loved ones. He was well cared for by his loving wife, Mary Stroz of nearly 54 years, his daughter, Debra Ann Stroz-Harris, (Fred), Dion and Amy Lee, Sheila Langford, and Sheila Lee. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, August, 30th at Stafford Church of God in Stafford, Virginia. Visitation for family and friends 10:00 11:00 and service to follow at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.