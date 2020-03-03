Alfred "Al" Stuart, 86, of Stafford county passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a long illness. Al was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, and retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing golf and watching the Washington Redskins. Survivors include his wife Margaret L. Stuart; children James Stuart (Cindy), Barbara Jean Edwards, Deborah Shipley, and Vickie Croft; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary Stuart; oldest son Alfred Stuart; and sisters Marion and Betty. Services will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.