Shirley Stump, (Age 73), of Manassas, VA, died peacefully with her family by her side in King George, VA on Friday, February 28, 2020. Loving wife of 49 years to the late Johnny C. Stump; devoted mother of John, Jr. (Cheryl) Stump and Shaun (Melissa) Stump; cherished grandmother of Chloe, Heather and Hunter Stump. Relatives and friends are invited to Shirley's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, March 4th from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences and fond memories of Shirley may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com