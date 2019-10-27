Margaret Virginia Sturgill 80 of Spotsylvania passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 23,2019. Margaret was born September 24, 1939 to the late Albert L. Brooks Sr. and Addie M. Ennis. Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Eugene Sturgill Sr. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Sturgill, Robert E. Sturgill Jr., and Wanda J. Brooks; her grandchildren Sarah A. Sweeney of N. C., Robert Rowley Jr. of Henrico, Va., Keith of Spotsylvania, Va.,and Eva Brooks of Fredericksburg, Va. and her great-granddaughter Allie Sweeney. She is also survived by a very special niece Lisa Brooks that was by her aunts side during her battle with cancer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The Funeral will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery where she will be layed to rest with her husband. Online condolences may be sent at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com