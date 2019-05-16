Nancy Yoko (Smith) Stynes, 49, of Fredericksburg, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Nancy was surrounded by love until the very end by her family and closest friends. Nancy was born on April 23, 1970 at Walter Reed Hospital, in Washington, D.C. to Ernest Ray Smith and Asae Mariko Smith. Nancy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and daughter. Her main purpose in life was to watch her daughter grow; her family and friends were the most important things in her life. Anyone who came in contact with her was truly touched by her kind spirit, positive energy, and her infectious laugh. She was one of the strongest and bravest women that her family and friends ever knew. She never failed to keep a smile on her face, and all those around her. Survivors include her loving husband, Stephen Carl Stynes; her beautiful daughter, Lindsay Megumi Stynes; her mother, Asae Mariko Smith; sister Michiko MaryAnn Kraft (Ken); brother Troy Smith; nephews Derek Koichi Kraft, Ryan Tadashi Kraft (Chelsea), and Chase Hiroshi Smith; niece Tyler Akiko Smith; and eight great-nieces and nephews. From Stephen's side, she is also survived by her loving in-laws, William and Shirley Stynes; brothers-in-law, William, David, and Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Ray Smith. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, May 19 at the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, or flowers may be sent to Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.