Dennis W. Sullivan Heaven gained an angel, Dennis W. Sullivan, 76, of Fredericksburg on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Sullivan was retired from A & P and Montgomery Ward. He loved baseball, music, playing guitar and dancing with his wife. Survivors include his wife, Marie M. Sullivan; children Troy Sullivan (Anita), Tim Sullivan (Melonie), and Deneen Sharpe (Larry); six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sibling Jackie Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest W. and Nellie M. Sullivan. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Temple Baptist Church. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.