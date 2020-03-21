Doris Ann Sullivan, 83, a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, died March 15 after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Stuart C. Sullivan,Jr., her children Stuart C. Sullivan,III (Carolyn) and Vaughan Noack (Dave), her grandson David Noack (Julia), and two great-grandchildren. Doris Ann was active in city affairs. She was an elementary school teacher, the first director of the city's Head Start program, and an administrator and assistant superintendent for the city school system. More importantly, she was kind to all, and a constant practitioner of Christ's reminder that, in doing good for the "least of one's brethren", one does it also for Him. Her family have been the grateful recipients of her many gifts of love, nurture, and inspiration, and will hold her vibrant spirit in their hearts forever. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.