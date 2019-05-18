Elliott R. Sullivan, 84, of Stafford County passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Sullivan was an auto mechanic and a member of Richland Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Zuella Sullivan; children Gary Sullivan (Cynthia) and Sharlene Kraus; and grandchildren Carson W. Kraus (Monica) and Carter G. Kraus (Heather Flynn). He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Sullivan; son Gregory Sullivan; and brothers, Jason and Ronald Sullivan. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Richland Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Richland Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.