Gary W. Sullivan, 61, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home. Survivors include his wife Kendra Renee Harvey-Sullivan; children Richard A., Daniel W., and Anthony B. Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Wiltshire-Sullivan; and father Roland R. Sullivan. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethal Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.