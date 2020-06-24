Kristina Lea Sullivan-Heiston, 29 of Fredericksburg passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tim; her children, Kolby, Kinsley, Kennedy Aiden, Amelia, and Autumn; parents, Brian and Patti Buckle; sister, Karson Buckle; brother, Ryan Buckle; mother-in-law, Nancy Heiston; grandparents, John and Kathleen Morgan, James and Barbara Buckle, Linda Butler, and Kathy Holden. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel at 12:00 pm, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to an account to be set up for her children. Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com