Jesse Arnold Sullivan, 68, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Arnold worked as a carpenter most of his life. He played baseball and softball in his youth and later enjoyed golf. Arnold was also an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed fishing and hunting. His memory will live on with his wife of 35 years, Sharon Sullivan; brother Carey Sullivan (Lynn); grandchildren Madelynn and Caleb; and numerous nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Sullivan; brothers Dennis Sullivan and Brian Sullivan; and his parents, Jesse Sullivan Jr. and Marion Lacy Sullivan. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairy Godmother Project: https://www.fairygodmotherproject.org/. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.