John Ralph "Rusty" Sullivan, age 93, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born November 27, 1925, Rusty was a life-long Stafford County resident. He volunteered to serve during WWII in the US Navy as a Radioman aboard USS Glennon and USS Mattaponi. He was proud of his military service and often spoke of his time in the Navy. He also served over 35 years as a Federal Civil Servant and retired from the Defense Supply Agency as a Regional Property Disposal Officer. Rusty was married to Pearl Lane Newton for nearly 32 years until her death in 1977. Rusty was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 290 for over 50 years as well as a Life Member of the White Oak Fire Department. He was involved in various efforts for each organization, but he was most remembered for his time fund raising with Bingo activities. In earlier years, Rusty enjoyed riding motorcycles and boating, and was a member of the Belle Plains Boat Club for some time. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a long-time member of the National Rifle Association. He was fulfilled spending time on his land and gardening. His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents, Ashton and Clara Sullivan, and three siblings, Dorothy Boutchyard, Mildred Noel and Calvin Sullivan. He is survived by his daughter, Kalara 'Susie' Sullivan; granddaughter Julie Heflin (Rob); great-grandchildren Kristen Marvin (Zachary), Kara Fairfax, Krystal Heflin, Matthew Heflin, and Samantha Heflin; and great-great-grandchildren Sadie Bradshaw and Carter Marvin. Rusty is also survived by his very special friend, Geraldine 'Pete' Fines; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, May 10, at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to the White Oak Volunteer Rescue Squad, 535 White Oak Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22405, and/or White Oak Fire Department, 12 Newton Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405, in memory of Rusty. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.