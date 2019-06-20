Joshua Taylor Sullivan, 32, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home. Josh graduated from Stafford High School and attended Louisburg College. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler with his children. Josh also had a great love of music; he passed his passion for these things onto his children. His love of people brought him many close friends and family. Survivors include his parents, Sharon and Arnold Sullivan, and his children, Madelynn and Caleb Sullivan. A service will be held at noon on Monday, June 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.