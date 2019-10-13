Lloyd R. "Skillet" Sullivan, 60, of White Oak passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Vibra Hospital. Mr. Sullivan was a member of the Hollywood Church of the Brethren. Survivors include his parents, John and Betty Sullivan; siblings Gregory Sullivan (DeDe), Kelly Curtis (Ralph) and Joan DeShazo (Bruce); nieces and nephews John G. Sullivan, Carley Sullivan, Emily Curtis, Erin Curtis, Kasey DeShazo, Jake DeShazo and Kinleigh DeShazo; and great-nephew Tucker Curtis-Way. He was preceded in death by his brother, John McNeal Sullivan. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at White Oak Primitive Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Oak Fire Department or White Oak Rescue Squad. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.