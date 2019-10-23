Lois L. Sullivan, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Falls Run Nursing and Rehab. Survivors include her three children, Sue Bridi (Martin) of Fredericksburg, Phillip Sullivan (Susan) of Lafollette, TN, and Darrell Sullivan (Ashley) of Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters Francis Clements of Southern Pines, NC, and Jean Thompson of Southern Pines, NC and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sonia Herbert and her brother, L.D. Lineberry. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bethesda Cemetery, Aberdeen, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Loisann's Hope House, 902 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com