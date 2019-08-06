Mary Ellen Sullivan, of Fredericksburg, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 85. A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Mary Ellen was the oldest of four children. She was educated at Sacred Hearts Grammar School and St. James High School. She graduated from Merrimack College in 1956 with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. Mary Ellen was always proud and embracing of her New England roots. After graduation she spent several years working as an intelligence analyst with the CIA in Washington, DC. In December 1958, Mary Ellen married Louis W. Sullivan of Lawrence, Massachusetts. She spent the next sixteen years raising their four children, Connie, Sean, Scott and Ryan, as a proud United States Marine Corps officer's wife, before embarking on a career in Social Services for the City of Manassas, Prince William County, and Stafford County. She gracefully balanced her rising career with the needs of her family. Mary Ellen retired from public service in July 1998. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Eleanor Barker; sister Judy; brothers Joe and Paul; husband Louis; and beloved son Ryan. She is survived by daughter Connie (Lenny) of Fredericksburg; sons Sean of Fredericksburg and Scott (Elaine) of Falls Church; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9 at Quantico National Cemetery where she will be interred beside her beloved husband, Louis. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.