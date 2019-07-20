Priscilla Kay Sullivan, 56, of Stafford County passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Priscilla was a sparkling light. She was generous and put everyone before herself. She was smart, funny and talented. Priscilla enjoyed crossword puzzles, crashing weddings and most of all, spending time with her husband. Survivors include her husband, Gil Sullivan; children Joseph Payton, Kenneth Payton, Jordan Morelock (Brittana) and Patricia Morelock; grandchildren Aiden Morelock, Jack Morelock, Harper Morelock, Charlotte Morelock and Rachel Payton; sisters Polly Lemenager and Pam Macrae; and best friend Stacy Stovall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Patricia Kistler. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.